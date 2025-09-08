James Gunn’s DCU movie, Superman, is now counting profits at the cinemas, and the makers can relax after all. The movie has crossed the $600 million milestone worldwide and is on track to beat a few more blockbusters in its global run. The David Corenswet-starrer is a hit financially and has gained significant profit. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Superman’s worldwide collection after nine weekends

James Gunn’s movie collected just $1 million on its ninth three-day weekend at the domestic box office. It lost 637 theaters this past week and is running in 1,187 theaters only in North America. The film dropped by 61.1% from last weekend, bringing the domestic box office collection to $353.3 million cume. It is the third-highest-grossing movie of the year in North America, proving its popularity there.

Superman is in its last leg in the international markets. The DCU reboot movie collected just $500K on its ninth weekend. It declined by 38.9% from last weekend, hitting a $260.8 million cume over 78 markets [via Box Office Mojo]. Therefore, the worldwide collection is $614.1 million, and there is hardly a chance for it to overtake F1: The Movie again.

Here’s the latest worldwide collection breakdown of the DCU flick

North America – $353.3 million

International – $260.8 million

Worldwide – $614.1 million

Enjoys only 9% gain after breaking even

Superman was reportedly made on a budget of $225 million, and its break-even target was $562.5 million. The movie has gained just 9% more than its break-even target. It is the amount of profit this film is enjoying financially. The DCU flick is thus winning at the box office and is a hit. It is the first superhero/comic book movie to cross $600 million milestone at the worldwide box office. This also sets a strong foundation for James Gunn’s new DCU. Warner Bros has greenlit a sequel.

More about the film

Critics and fans praised the performances of David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult in Superman. A sequel, tentatively titled Man of Tomorrow, is in development and expected to be released on July 9. James Gunn’s movie was released on July 11 and is also available on digital platforms.

