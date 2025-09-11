The pre-release hype for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has surpassed all expectations in India. Shows are selling out fast nationwide, and early morning shows had to be introduced to meet the massive demand. Akaza’s Return has surpassed Deadpool & Wolverine to score the #1 BMS pre-sales for a non-Indian film since 2023. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Advance Booking Day 1

As per the latest update, Infinity Castle has registered an advance booking worth 10 crore gross for day 1. Even before the big release, it has emerged as the highest-grossing anime film in India, surpassing the lifetime earnings of Suzume (10 crores). The final pre-sales are expected to conclude around the 15 crore range.

Surging BMS pre-sales!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is achieving historic milestones on the online ticket booking platform, BookMyShow. It is still over 15 hours away from the big release, but has sold 500K+ tickets on BMS via pre-sales.

The latest Demon Slayer movie is the second non-Indian film to surpass the 500K mark in BMS pre-sales since August 2023. In fact, Infinity Castle has surpassed Deadpool & Wolverine (505K) to clock the best ticket sales for a non-Indian film in pre-sales on BookMyShow. The Japanese dark animated fantasy action film is truly in rampage mode!

It’s going to be Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle vs The Conjuring: Last Rites

Considering the flourishing trends in advance booking, Akaza’s Return would easily earn 20 crore+ at the Indian box office on day 1. It would be competing against The Conjuring: Last Rites, which clocked the #1 opening day for a foreign film in India with earnings of 21 crores.

In its opening weekend, The Conjuring: Last Rites minted 61 crores, another feat that Infinity Castle is likely to surpass!

More about Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle release in India

The fourth film adaptation of the Japanese manga series Demon Slayer is releasing on September 12, 2025, in India. It will be available in the original Japanese language along with dubbed versions in English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Box Office Day 55 (Japan): Now The 2nd Highest-Grossing Film, Only Behind The Mugen Train!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News