The glorious former Miss Universe 2000, Lara Dutta is back on the screens with another significant project, Ranneeti, but being a star also has its cons. Dutta has dealt with a lot of trolling, which unfortunately happens more often with actresses than it happens with male stars. Lara Dutta recently opened up about people age-shaming her, using words like ‘buddhi’ or body-shaming her and calling her fat.

It is true that being in the public eye is a bittersweet thing. While the recognition can make you ecstatic, the trolls can quickly bog you down. The Partner actor claimed that despite having “a small following” on social media, she still encounters trolls.

Talking about her unfortunate experience with trolling, Lara Dutta said, “See, on a personal level, I think I don’t have a massive social media presence. My social media presence….I am there, but I am there as much as I want to be. If I am going to be hungry for followers, comments, and things like that, then I also have to be ready to take everything that comes with it. So my social media feed is things that to me are special that I really do want to share with people that are genuinely following me. So, I don’t have a massive following but the ones that are there are authentically genuine people that want to be there. And if there are those kinds of people, they are not there to pull you down.”

Lara then continued, “I think I am blessed. I don’t deal with a lot of trolls or nasty comments or things like that. I mean, Of course, people will have…it’s their right to have an opinion, you know, and they will say something to you. A lot of people say ‘arrey buddhi ho gayi (She has become old),’ ‘array moti ho gayi (She is now fat).’ Is it really going to make a difference in my life? It doesn’t. I also know that there are anonymous people behind handles. I don’t know what someone like that is going through in their life. So, I can’t be judgemental about someone else either. It’s fine.”

But Dutta has kept her head high and continued to steady on. On the work front, she is currently promoting Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond, her web series. Her upcoming projects include Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, and Welcome To The Jungle, the third installment of the comedy series Welcome, starring Akshay Kumar.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: WHEN SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI CONFESSED BEING OBSESSED WITH MADHURI DIXIT, WANTED HER IN HUM DIL DE CHUKE SANAM & KHAMOSHI: “WAITED FOR 2 & A HALF YEARS AT HER DOOR…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News