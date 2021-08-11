Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood. He has made his way to the top with his powerful acting skills, from time to time. This powerhouse of talent recently opened up about cyberbullying, trolls and lots more while gracing the latest episode of Quickheal Pinch Season 2 by Arbaaz Khan.

When Arbaaz read out comments on how people trolled Rajkummar for certain films of his which he has done, the actor admitted that there are a few films which even he feels it would have been okay if he had not done those. He further spoke on how he’s being careful with the choice of films he chooses nowadays.

Another user commented on how he felt Rajkummar Rao didn’t get due credits and a good role in a certain film, to this, the actor replied that certain films are done for the box office, whereas certain films are done for both box office and like Stree. The actor further admitted how he had done ‘Trapped’ for free but he doesn’t regret doing the film. Trending

A while ago, Rajkummar Rao had shared a picture of him dressed like Robert De Niro’s Vito Corleone from The Godfather Part II because he is a huge fan of the movie. Owing to it, people on social media trolled him for trying to be Don Corleone – to this Rajkummar laughed and said how he has been a fan of the film and he can never ever try to be like him. He also spoke about being compared to Leonardo DiCaprio and Aamir Khan.

When Arbaaz Khan asked the actor his views on social media, the actor said how he feels life was much better before social media and he doesn’t really read comments or worries about what people think about him on it. Rajkummar Rai said, “I won’t say bikul nahi padta , thoda-bahut padta hu, par aisa nahi ki har aadhe ghante mai check karta hu kitne comments aaye hai.” He continued, “Pichle 2 saal se nahi padta mai comments zyada.” Further stating that social media has given people the power to comments/abuse anyone, the actor said that it doesn’t hurt hum. But to it added he is happy doing his work.

Do you agree with what Rajkummar Rao said? Let us know in the comments.

