Neeraj Chopra has made the country proud by becoming the first Olympic gold medalist in athletics and is now a sporting sensation in the country. But are you wondering how did he started the sport and reached where he is now? Well, an old video of the Olympic gold medalist is going viral on social media, and in it, he shared how it started.

Well, that’s not all. In it, he also speaks about his then haircut and whether Shah Rukh Khan was an inspiration behind it. Check out his response and let us know if you agree with him.

Shared on Twitter by the BJP’s Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga recently, the video sees Neeraj Chopra talk about how he started his journey, his long hair – that used to cover most of his forehead and more. Watch the video below.

When asked by the host of the evening how javelin happened to him, Neeraj Chopra replied in Hindi, “God decided it for me. I used to play different sports in my village (Khandra). But once I went to the ground and saw seniors throwing the javelin in the air, I joined them. I did not even know what javelin is. It started just like that and now I’m here in front of you.”

The next question thrown his way was whether his past long hairstyle was inspired by actor Shah Rukh Khan or cricketer Ishant Sharma. To this, Neeraj Chopra said, “Koi nahi (Neither). Main khud hi apne baal lambe rakhta hun (No inspiration. I just wear my hair long).”

Appeared to be taken from a Star Sports event celebrating sportspersons, the video currently has over 12.4K likes and 81.4K+ views. Check it out:

Desi Chora Neeraj Chopra Old Interview pic.twitter.com/1g3wayNoJz — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) August 9, 2021

During a recent event felicitating him post returning from the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra was asked about that hairstyle – which he no longer sports. Revealing that the long hair was creating problems for him, the Olympic Gold Medalist said, “Style baad mei ho jaayega, game pehle(style can come later, my game comes first)”. Before adding, “In a couple of competitions, it was causing me to sweat, and it was dripping onto my eyes. I tried using a hairband also, but it would fall off.”

