Actress Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan have been dating for some time now. While reports reveal that the couple is living together, other reports talk about their wedding plans as their engagement rumour spread like wildfire. These rumours arose when Vignesh dropped a photo of Nayanthara resting her left hand on his chest and leaning over him with a ring on her finger in March 2021.

While the couple made no official announcement regarding the same, it seems like the actress has confirmed the news. Scroll down to read all about it.

Nayanthara recently made an appearance on Vijay Television to promote her upcoming film Netrikann. During her chat with the show’s host Dhivyadharshi (all in Tamil), she got asked about the ring she’s sporting on ‘that’ finger on her left hand. Replying to her, the actress said, “This is an engagement ring.”

The promo video also shows Nayanthara getting emotional watching some performances and feeling touched by the love she receives. The less-than-a-minute long video also sees host Dhivyadharshi asking the Ayya actress what all she likes about Vignesh Shivan. To this, she replies, “Everything”. Isn’t that sweet! Check out the promo here:

During a recent ‘Ask Me Anything’ session conducted by Vignesh Shivan, the director opened up about his wedding plans. When asked when he’s planning to get married to Nayanthara, he said, “Romba selavu aagum bro marriage and all (It’ll cost a lot to arrange a wedding)….so saving money for marriage and waiting for corona to go away.”

On the work front, Nayanthara will feature in a series of Tamil films, including Netrikann, Annaatthe, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and an untitled GS Viknesh film. She will also star in the Telugu film Aaradugula Bullet. Vignesh Shivan will be credited as the director in the upcoming films Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Poovellam Kettupar.

We wonder when the wedding bells are going to ring.

