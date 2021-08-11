Advertisement

The entertainment industry is among those businesses that have suffered more due to the pandemic. After the deadly first and the second COVID wave, big releases like RRR and KGF Chapter 2 are really cautious about making the next move. It’s the alarming third wave situation that is building pressure.

Many health experts are saying that the third wave is bound to come. The signs of the same are seen as the COVID cases are showing some inconsistent spikes. Even though state governments and the central government are ready to fight with the third wave, the effects are already seen in the entertainment industry.

It’s pretty clear that theatres will operate at 50% occupancy till the situation of COVID is completely wiped off. Some states have reopened theatres, but the restrictions are too much. Such a situation is really worrying for the makers of the biggies like KGF Chapter 2 and RRR. Reportedly, they are planning to move their big-budget releases to next year.

SS Rajamouli’s ambitious project, RRR is slated to release on 13th October 2021. The makers are adamant about releasing the film around Dussehra, but there’s uncertainty due to the third wave. KGF Chapter 2, on the other hand, is playing it safe by not revealing the release date. As per insiders, the makers are eyeing a December release. The film might get shifted to mid-2022 if cases grow again.

Speaking of KGF Chapter 2, Ritesh Sidhwani said, “KGF 2 would be out as soon as possible because the makers are very clear they have to wait for the theatres to open. Plus, it’s more of a pan-India release, with the South market (taken into consideration). We’re only distributing it this side (in North Indian markets), so it’s not our decision mainly, it’s up to the producer, Vijay (Vijay Kiragandur), and Yash and the Director, Prashanth (Prashanth Neel). So, they are going to decide that,” while speaking to Bollywood Life.

Sidhwani along with Farhan Akhtar will be distributing KGF 2’s Hindi version.

