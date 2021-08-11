Advertisement

While actress Taapsee Pannu has been in the news regularly for either her comments or comebacks and her upcoming films. Today the actress has once again made it to the headlines, and it’s owing to the second – her professional life. As per a recent report, Taapsee’s next Rashmi Rocket is heading the digital way and has reportedly already been sold to an OTT streaming platform.

Not just done, the reports also state the period the makers and the streaming giant are looking at to release the sports drama. Read on for all the details.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket has been sold for a whopping Rs 58 crore to ZEE 5 and is aiming for a Dussehra release. A source close to this development of the Akarsh Khurana directorial told the portal, “This is a recent development and all the parties involved are very happy with the deal. For now, Zee 5 is aiming for a Dussehra release of the film.”

The portal reached out to the streaming giant ZEE 5 for a confirmation, but they chose not to respond. We are eager for an official announcement by the makers of the film.

On the last day of shooting Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee Pannu took to social media and wrote, “Not sure if I have the time and space to explain how this film actually happened. From the basic storyline, I heard in Chennai 3 years back to actually complete its filming against all odds in these challenging times. This was one hell of a driven team effort!” She added, “I’m going to reserve the details for later coz I’m sure we have many more battles to fight till the release but what I can say is this is one team that’s gonna do it all with a smile and most effortlessly coz the captain of this ship @akvarious believes in working strictly in between chilling with a bunch of friends on set, instead of the other way round.”

The upcoming sports drama, directed by Akarsh Khurana, sees Taapsee play a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Besides her, the film also stars Priyanshu Painyuli as her husband, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi, Supriya Pathak and more. Written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon, the film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala along with Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu recently starred in the Netflix film Haseen Dillruba. While currently busy shooting her Telugu film- Mishan Impossible, the actress’ Hindi film lineup for 2021-22 includes Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket and Doobaaraa, among others.

