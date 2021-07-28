Advertisement

Arbaaz Khan is an actor, director, and producer, who is also the son of veteran writer Salim Khan and younger brother of actor Salman Khan. The actor – who is currently hosting the second season of Pinch, recently got candid about being compared to his elder brother.

In the same conversation, the actor added that he still enjoys what he is doing professionally even though he isn’t on the same level as Salman. Read on to know all he said.

While conversing with Pinkvilla, Arbaaz Khan opened up about the disadvantages coming with being compared with elder brother Salman. He said, “I don’t think there is any disadvantage to being a brother to a star like Salman Khan, realistically, what would there be? It’s very easy to turn around and say the expectations are very high, but I chose this profession. It wasn’t thrust upon me; I chose to be in a profession where my father is Salim Khan and my brother is Salman Khan.”

Continuing further, Arbaaz Khan said that even if he may not be a big star like Salman, he is enjoying what he is doing professionally. Stating that he has had his own share of ups and downs, the actor said, “I’m fighting my own wars, I’ve got my own journey. Maybe in terms of popularity or in terms of star status, I’ve not reached the status of, say, a Salman Khan, but I’m on my way, I’m getting there, I enjoy what I do.”

He added, “I don’t have any pressures, and I don’t look at it as a negative thing. If somebody doesn’t make it, it’s very easy to turn around and say a small tree can’t flourish under a large one, but that’s an excuse.”

