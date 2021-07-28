Advertisement

Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s Delhi 6, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Waheeda Rehman, and more, was released in India in 2009 following its premieres at international film festivals. While the AR Rahman-created music was loved by all (and received many awards), the film turned out to be a failure at the box office.

In his autobiography, The Stranger in the Mirror, Rakeysh opened up about how he felt after the Delhi 6 debacle. From frowning himself in alcohol to distancing himself from his loved ones, read on to know all he had to say.

As reported by Pinkvilla in his autobiography, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra stated that even though the Sonam Kapoor-Abhishek Bachchan starrer Delhi 6 opened to as a great response, the buzz died out after the first weekend. The National Award-winning director stated that he was devastated by the film’s box office failure and drowned himself in alcohol. Talking about it, he said, “The box office debacle, and my own conflict with what ending was appropriate, shook me deeply. Was I capable of producing great cinema consistently? Was Rang De Basanti a fluke?”

Talking further about the Delhi 6 debacle, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra said, “I was going deeper and deeper into a dark hole. Unable to take it anymore, I drowned myself in alcohol. I wanted to drink myself to death — to sleep and never get up. I could see how much pain I was bringing to Bharathi (his wife) and our daughter, Bhairavi, who was now in her pre-teens. My son Vedant was observing and things were eroding between us. I remained careless and insensitive to the people I loved the most.”

Although Delhi 6 was a dud at the box office, the film won two National Awards – Best Production Design and Best Feature Film on National Integration.

On the work front, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s last release was the Farhan Akhtar-Mrunal Thakur starrer Toofaan. The movie was released digitally and has been receiving rave reviews.

