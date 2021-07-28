Advertisement

The making and distribution of p*rnographic content in Bollywood have made the headlines ever since the Mumbai Police began making arrests in February this year. Since the arrest of businessman Raj Kundra, a little over a week ago, muckier details are coming to the forefront. As per a recent report, two female victims have revealed they were forced and threatened into shooting adult films.

As per the report, these women said they were lured with money during the lockdown as they struggled to find jobs. While they accused Gehana Vasisth, Rova Khan and Tanveer Khan of shooting obscene content and forcing the victims, the report states that these videos were then sold to Arvind Srivastava, aka Yash Thakur and Raj Kundra. The videos were later uploaded on platforms such as Hot Hit, Nuefliks and HotShots. Read on to know the details.

As per a Mid-Day report, one of the victims was a 25-year-old woman who used to play minor roles in Hindi, Marathi and Bhojpuri short films. She recalled that on February 4, she was introduced to Rova and then taken to Madh in Rova’s car and given a script named ‘Single Mother’. However, after getting ready, she was told she didn’t fit the role of a mother and was given the script of ‘Bartanwali’.

On reading the script, she refused to work but was allegedly told by Rova that her name and look would be changed. She added that she was being offered Rs 25,000 and was convinced by another woman – who was playing the lead actress – to do it. She said that she was forced to go n*de and was threatened with dire consequences.

This p*rnographic film victim, in her statement to the police, said, “After the threat, I agreed to do the scene after practicing intimate scenes a few times while being half-naked. In the middle of this, women and men in plain clothes came into the room and said they are the police and the shooting stopped.”

The second woman – a 20-year-old – was offered Rs 10,000 to shoot for a web series that belonged to actress Gehana Vasisth. While this p*rnographic film was also shot in Mumbai’s Madh Island, the script of this series revolved around a king and queen. She added that one scene had 3 people telling her that they have been waiting for her to turn 18, and then they would take her into the bedroom and take turns r*ping her.

When the victim objected to doing it, she said she was threatened by Gehana Vasisth, saying that Rs 10 lakh was spent on the film and she would have to pay it if she refused to shoot. She added that she was forced to shoot the scenes and was warned not to reveal the details to anyone. The film was then uploaded on Nuefliks. In her statement to the police, the woman said, “The accused made me work in a p*rn film against my wishes. When I refused to work, they demanded Rs 10 lakh as damages. Then they defamed me by uploading the film on a website.”

As per the report, more than 100 such p*rn films have been made and uploaded on various platforms, including Hotshots, Hot Hit and Nuefliks. After the videos were made by Gehana Vasisth, Rova Khan and Tanveer Khan, they were sold to Arvind Srivastava alias Yash Thakur and Raj Kundra.

