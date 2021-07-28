Advertisement

Television beauty Avneet Kaur has garnered a lot of fame and recognition just at the age of 19. She’s been a part of celebrated Television shows, as well as, movies. Her most famous project till date is Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga. But it also led to link-up rumours with co-star Siddharth Nigam, that too multiple times. The actress once opened up on how she feels glad about it!

It was Aladdin the started the on-screen union of Siddharth and Avneet. Not only fans, but even music directors noticed their sizzling chemistry. Owing to it all, they have been roped in for multiple videos together, the latest one being Hone Laga Tumse Pyaar.

Talking about their link-up rumours, Avneet Kaur once told TOI, “We are very good friends, and we both have spoken about this earlier. I don’t get upset with people who link me with Siddharth or think that we are dating. Instead, I am glad that they think we are dating because our job is done there.”

Avneet Kaur continued, “Our chemistry is so good that people saw us as Shahrukh Khan and Kajol. It’s a compliment for us, and I even congratulate Siddharth that our hard work paid off and people do believe in the characters we play.”

Well, Avneet very well knows to keep everything professional. Isn’t it?

It was back in 2020 when Avneet Kaur decided to quit Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The actress was down with dengue and owing to weak health conditions, she thought it would be better to not take risk amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As expected, Siddharth Nigam and Avneet lovers were disappointed and even backlashed the actress for the decision. It was Ashi Singh who later replaced her.

