We all know that the only time Set Max takes a break from telecast the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sooryavansham is when the Indian Premier League is on. While netizens never fail to troll and make memes around the same, have you ever wondered what’s this strong connection between the channel and the movie?

Well, scroll down to know the answer, and trust me – we bet it’s surely something you wouldn’t have guessed! Read on to be amazed.

According to a 2017 India TV News report, Sony Max’s marketing head Vaishali Sharma had once opened up about how Sooryavansham was telecast on the channel so often. For the unversed, the 1999 family drama featuring Bachchan in a double role – Thakur Bhanupratap Singh and Heera Thakur Singh – failed to leave an impression at the box office and was declared a soon after its release.

It so happened that around the time Sooryavansham was released in theatres, Set Max was also a newbie in the league of Indian TV channels. A user on Quora has posted that as per Vaishali Sharma, the rights of the Amitabh Bachchan film were purchased for 100 years. The Quora user even shared her quote on the platform that read, “Sony Max has purchased the rights to the film for 100 years. So it is clear that when they bought the movie rights, the film itself repeatedly show.”

Besides Amitabh Bachchan in dual roles, Sooryavansham also starred actress Soundarya as Radha. This film was her only Bollywood film as the actress sadly passed away in an aircraft crash near Bangalore on 17 April 2004 while pregnant. It also marked the Bollywood debut of Telugu director E. V. V. Satyanarayana, and the 1999 film remains his first and only Hindi directorial.

Will you be catching Sooryavansham the next time it airs on Set Max? Let us know in the comments.

