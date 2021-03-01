Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and Soundarya’s Sooryavansham released in 1999. While the film was an average at the box office, it achieved cult status later. The film is also broke the records of telecasting the same movie repeatedly on Set Max. The film was once again scheduled for a telecast earlier this week, and Anupam Kher has a hilarious response to it.

The channel’s official Twitter handle asked if Heera can win his father Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh’s heart. To which Anupam, who played the role of the servant Dharmendra in the film, quoted the tweet and responded with a hilarious reply. He wrote, “हाहाहाहा !! मेरे प्यारे @sonymax2movies वालो!! आपके इस सवाल को देखकर मैं अपनी हँसी रोक नहीं पाया।ये फ़िल्म आपने इतनी बार दिखाई गई है कि अब तो इस सवाल का जवाब चाँद पे रहने वाले लोग भी दे सकते हैं।जय हो!!” (Hahaha, dear @sonymax2movies, I couldn’t contain my laughter after seeing this question. You have telecasted this film so many times that even people living on the moon can give an answer to this question.) Take a look at the tweet below:

Soon after his tweet, fans began to reply saying that even though they have watched it multiple times they’re not over the magic and the essence of the film. One user commented, “Par dekhne mein abhi bhi bahut sundar, zabardast mast maza aata hai” while another one commented, “Hahah Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joy sir .main toh ye bhi kehe sakti hoon ki main suriyavansham dekhte dekhte badi ho gayi hoon”

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strenuous efforts to launch the COVID-19 vaccine in India. He also called it a “tight slap on the face of some special people.” The senior actor wrote, “This picture has faith, a smile, self-sufficiency and also made in India. This picture also has a slap for some special kind of people.”

What do you think about Anupam Kher’s tweet about Sooryavamsham? Let us know what you think in the comments.

