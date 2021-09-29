Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan is currently one of the trending stars in Bollywood as well as on OTT. With projects like Tanhaji, Bhoot Police, Sacred Games and Tandav, the Kal Hoi Na Ho star is basking in love with back to back hits. Although he has a great lineup of films, the actor was recently asked about Race 4 and the Bhoot Police sequel. Scroll below to know what the actor has to say.

The Love Aaj Kal actor in general seems excited for the horror-comedy sequel as he was keen on doing the Pawan Kripalani directorial from 2016.

Advertisement

Talking to Pinkvilla, Saif Ali Khan was asked about the future of the ‘Race’ franchise and if he’s part of the next chapter, “God knows. I have stopped thinking about these things. I was wondering what can be done with Race as sequels are so difficult to come with. You should ask Ramesh Ji, if he has plans to continue it in a different direction. I don’t know if Race 4 makes. We need to see what the script is and anyway, nobody has offered Race to me. Ramesh Ji is the best person to ask.”

Meanwhile, talking about the Bhoot Police sequel, Saif Ali Khan thinks the film has a lot of potential and claims, “one can send these guys on any kind of adventure,” he said, “I am looking forward to some meetings with the production house to find out the future they are seeing in the Bhoot Police franchise and the direction they are looking to take it in. There’s a lot of potential. One can send these guys on any kind of adventure with all kinds of supernatural crazy things happening around.”

He further adds, “If we can nail the kid friendly space of horror comedy, (it would be amazing). I have got a small son and I am more conscious in getting that genre right. He (Taimur) liked the film too.”

After the debacle of Salman Khan starrer Race 3, there are reports that suggest Race 4 is in the making, but it would be really nostalgic to see Saif Ali Khan return in the next instalment, as the first two films were super hits under the actors’ name.

On the work front, Saif is currently gearing up for Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush, along with YRF’s Bunty Aur Babli 2, he has also collaborated with Hrithik Roshan for Vikram Vedha remake.

Must Read: After ‘Tiger’ Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi To Lock Horns With Akshay Kumar?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube