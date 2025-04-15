Starring Nani, the official trailer of the Telugu action thriller HIT 3 was unveiled on Monday. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the standalone sequel of HIT: The Second Case is enjoying good pre-release hype. It has garnered massive viewership within the first 24 hours on YouTube, leaving behind Liger star Vijay Deverakonda.

After Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh, Nani is headlining the threequel of the HIT franchise. He’s joined by Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady, along with Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, and Maganti Srinath will be seen in pivotal roles.

HIT: The Third Case trailer in Telugu has garnered a viewership of 21.40 million within the first 24 hours on YouTube. This is the highest views generated by a non-superstar in Telugu. Previously, tier-2 actor Vijay Deverakonda had knocked it out of the park with a Liger trailer, which amassed 16.80 million views within a day.

However, Nani has now toppled Vijay Devarakonda with 27% higher views and a gap of 4.6 million views to record history in Telugu cinema. It is now to be seen which other non-superstar surpasses this milestone and sets new benchmarks.

Meanwhile, the HIT 3 trailer also garnered decent views in the other languages. It amassed 2.4 million views in Hindi and a viewership of 753K in Tamil.

Take a look at the Hindi trailer below:

More about HIT: The Third Case

Director Sailesh Kolanu has written the story of HIT 3. It is produced by Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions.

The story revolves around an SP in HIT at Visakhapatnam, Arjun Sarkaar, played by Nani. He’s assigned a high-priority case to catch a group of serial killers, the masterminds behind gruesome murders.

It is scheduled to be released in theatres worldwide on May 1, 2025.

