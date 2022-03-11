Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are literally the couple goals as they have been together for almost 3 decades. Not just the tinsel town, even their admirers can’t stop gushing about how adorable they look together. Although their relationship is going rock solid, but there was a time when Gauri considered leaving SRK. Strange isn’t it, scroll down below to know more about the same.

SRK was 18 when he fell in love with Gauri, while she was just 14 at that time, the two crossed paths while attending a common friend’s party. After being in a relationship for a long time, the duo decided to get married on October 25, 1991. They have a son Aryan Khan, a daughter Suhana Khan and Abram Khan, who was born through a surrogate mother.

Back in 2005, Gauri Khan appeared on Koffee With Karan with Hrithik Roshan’s former wife Sussanne Khan, where the host shared that Gauri once thought about leaving Shah Rukh Khan. She agreed and said, “I thought maybe it’s too young for us to decide anything to get married. So, I just took a short break. He was too possessive for me and I could not handle that.”

Gauri Khan further claimed that she wanted her own space and did this thing for a while and said, “Later, I went back to him (Shah Rukh Khan).”

Meanwhile, when the duo appeared on Rendezvous With Simi Garewal in 1997, Gauri spoke about how protective he is, “It was possessiveness. It has turned to protectiveness. He was disgustingly possessive, he was sick. He wouldn’t let me wear a white shirt because he thought that it was transparent. It was a kink in the mind, I think.”

While Shah Rukh Khan added, “I knew her but nobody knew that I knew her, so there was this whole feeling of lack of ownership. Whether it’s a man or a woman, I think both of them want to have it. So one just felt like…somehow to control, and I had become very cheap.”

