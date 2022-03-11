Bollywood Khiladi actor, Akshay Kumar enjoys a massive fan following all around the world. His fans go bonkers to get a glimpse of him or either meet him. However, what if we say a fan once held Akki’s forehead just to click his pic?

Yup, you read that question right. The actor who once showed up at an event had faced a hilarious yet shocking incident where a fan in excitement had once pulled him by his head just to click his zoomed pic. Read on to know the whole story below.

Recently, a viral video featuring Akshay Kumar attending a public event is doing rounds on social media. The video shared by a fan account shows Khiladi Kumar walking through a huge group of fans surrounded by his guards. As the video continued, it then showed one of his fans suddenly reaching his hand out towards the actor and pulling his head back for a picture. The actor who was stunned at first reached out to grab the fan’s hand, however, his attempt was a fail, Akki then warned the fan never to do it again as he walked off in anger.

Check out the video below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @abhishekpandit1544

Well, while this incident was quite uncomfortable for the actor, the viral video left the netizens in splits, many of them rushed on to the comments section to give their views of the moment. One fan wrote, “Wo akki sir ka phone tha face lock khool raha tha bass “. Another fan wrote, “Scan kar raha tha bhai asli hai ya nakli😂😂😂😂 “. One fan said, “bhai ko paas port size photo leni thi kya😂😂 ” while another wrote down, “Facelock unlock kr rha ha bhaii😂😂😂😂 “.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is presently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi along with Akshay. The film is all set to release this Holi (Friday 18th)

What are your thoughts on the video, did you find it funny? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

