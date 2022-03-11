Bollywood actor Salman Khan is one of the busiest superstars in the country as he has multiple projects to look after. A few weeks ago reports claimed that the superstar will be seen in celebrated RAW agent Ravindra Kaushik’s biopic and fans were eager to know more about it. Now we have an update.

The supposed biopic is touted as spy thriller film and will be helmed by filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta. The film will showcase how an actor turned into a spy. His association with India’s foreign intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing began when he was 23.

As fans are looking forward to the Salman Khan starrer, it seems it has been shelved. Peeping Moon reports reveal that the rights to picturise Ravindra Kaushik’s story on the big screen for the first time were granted by Kaushik’s family to Gupta. However, the right to make the film only stood for five years and now has been expired.

The report quoted a source as saying “Raj Kumar Gupta has called off the Black Tiger project. The rights to unfold Ravindra Kaushik’s emotional and remarkable story to the big screen that he had bought five years ago from his family has expired now. And the filmmaker has not renewed it as he still doesn’t see the film happening anytime soon.”

Salman Khan reportedly also had apprehensions about playing yet another spy when he already stars in Yash Raj Films’ biggest spy franchise, Tiger. The source said, “With no certainty over the film’s future, the director finally decided to let go of the rights back to Kaushik’s family.”

For the unversed, Ravindra Kaushik is considered India’s best spy to ever infiltrate Pakistan Army. He completed LLB in Pakistan and joined their army during the mission. Between the years 1979 to 1983 Ravindra passed confidential information to the Indian defence forces.

