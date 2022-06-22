Hina Khan – the actress who started her acting career as Akshara in Star Plus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has come a long way since. Besides continuing as an actress with shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Naagin 5 and films & series like Hacked, Unlock, and Damaged 2, Hina has also made a name for herself thanks to her fashion choices.

Advertisement

The TV-turned-Bollywood actress is a fashionista and there is no denying that, and a look at her Instagram handle is all the proof you need. She can slay anything and the latest is a rather expensive monokini that looks super s*xy.

Advertisement

A while back, Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a carousel of images that showed her basking in the sun while enjoying the sand and sea. Captioned “Soak up the sun Hon 🏝,” the post sees the actress looking super-hot in a bluish-green stylish swim attire.

Dressed in a ‘Herb Crescent Trikini’ by the designer duo Shivan & Narresh, the stylish one-shoulder cut-piece ensemble comes at a hefty price. As per the designer’s website, the swimwear features a crescent-shaped cutout in a beguiling herb shade which accentuates the waist. But how much does it cost? Well, the price attached to it is ₹ 19,950 (tax included).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

She paired the bluish-green outfit with a multi-coloured printed paneyo or Swim Skirt for a relaxed beach look. Hina styled it with a chunky gold necklace, shades and a couple of rings. The wild wind-blown hair and neutral makeup just make the actress look even more beautiful and stylish.

A very unusual colour monokini, this crescent cut from the waist to the shoulder with a matching fabric covering her b*st makes for a stunning addition to one’s beachwear collection – especially if you are planning a honeymoon soon.

What are your thoughts on Hina Khan’s latest beachwear look and her styling in general? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Hina Khan Reacts To ‘Regressive’ Content On TV, Defends Makers & Creators Saying, “There Have Been Progressive Shows, But People…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram