Munawar Faruqui made the headlines last year over his alleged joke on Hindu gods. Although the comedian claims he never said anything wrong, a few Hindu groups took the matter into their hands and created controversy surrounding it. He even spent a few days in jail due to the same. Meanwhile, Munawar will soon be performing in Hyderabad but MLA T Raja Singh is not happy with it and claims he’ll burn down the venue if he performs in the city.

For the past few months, the comedian is back doing live shows after being on halt due to the controversy. He even participated in Kangana Ranaut-led Lock Upp, where he came out as the winner of the OTT reality show.

Munawar Faruqui recently announced the dates for his upcoming gig, Dongri to Nowhere. The comedian who is set to perform in Hyderabad on August 20, has now received a threat from a Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh, who claims to burn the venue if anyone gives him permission. Sharing the video on YouTube Singh said, “Isse pehle bhi ye comedian ka karyakram Hyderbad mein tha, jiska humne virodh kiya tha toh karyakram cancel ho gaya tha. 20 August ke din phirse uska karyakram lagaya jaa raha hai.”

Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh further stated, “Hamare Telengana rajya ka jo mukhyamntri hai, mukhyamntri ka beta hai KTR, jo ki municipal minister hai. Woh rajya ka kachra saaf karne usko nahi ata, aaj varsha ke kaaran road damagae ho chuke, uss vishay pe woh vichar nahi karta, vikas ke bare nahi sochte lekin, Hindu devi devtaon ko jo vyakti gaali deta hai, woh vyakti ka karyakram lagane ke liye KTR vichar karta hai. Isse pehle bhi yahi KTR ne Munawar Faruqui ko invitation dilakar bulane ka prayatna kiya tha aur kaha tha ke hum pura police protection denge, apka karyakram sucessfull hoga, virodh hua, karyakram ko cancel karna pada”

“Thik hai lagayiye karyakram, kahan lagoge? kis theatre mein lagaoge? jahan karyakram hoga uss karyakram ko hum rokenge aur Munawar Faruqui ko sabak sikhyenge ki hamare bhagwan Shri Ram Chandra Ji aur Mata Sita ko gaali deneka ka kya anjaam hota hai uss Munawar Faruqui ko hum batayenge ki Hindu ke taaqat Telangana mein kitni hai,” he adds.

Threatening Munawar Faruqui and KTR, T Raja Singh concluded by saying, “Main phir se ek baar kehna chahunga jaha pe iska karyakram hoga uss karyakram ko roka jayega aur jahan iss karyakram ko jo bhi log usko sthan denge, theatre denge, uss shetra ko jala diya jayega, ye main wada karta hun.”

