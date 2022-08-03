As Aamir Khan’s most-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha is inching closer to its release date, Kangana Ranaut has launched a fresh attack on the superstar. From the past few weeks, the film is in the news owing to the criticism it has garnered and became the talk of the town when netizens began to trend #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha heavily on Twitter. However, addressing the same, the leading cast Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted to social media users subjecting the film to critics.

Advertisement

In October last year, when Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu had announced separation, the Queen actress blamed the actor.

Advertisement

Now in the latest turn of events, Kangana Ranaut has taken to her social media, to slam Aamir Khan. In her latest Insta story, the Manikarnika actress took a jibe at the actor for being the mastermind behind the planned negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha. She penned a long note on Insta stories and said that he made Hinduphobic PK and has even called India intolerant.

Kangana Ranaut wrote in her Insta story, “I think all the negativity around upcoming release Laal Singh Chadda is skillfully curated by mastermind Aamir Khan Ji himself, this year no Hindi films have worked (barring one exception of a comedy sequel) only south films deeply rooted in Indian culture or with local flavour have worked, a Hollywood remake would have not worked anyway. But now they will call India intolerant, Hindi films need to understand the pulse of audiences it’s not about being a Hindu or Muslim.”

“Even after Aamir Khan ji made Hinduphobic PK or called India intolerant he gave biggest hits of his life please stop making it about religion or ideology, it’s takes away from their bad acting and bad films,’” said Kangana Ranaut further.

In October, last year, when Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Naga Chaitanya had announced her separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu she had called the superstar, ‘divorce expert’. In her long note, she said, “Whenever divorce happens, fault is always of the man…. may sound orthodox or too judgemental but this is how God has made man and woman their nature and dynamics… Primitively, scientifically, he is a hunter and she is a nurturer. Stop being kind to these brats who change women like clothes and then claim to be their best friends.” She added that ‘one out of hundred’ women could be wrong.”

“Shame on these brats who get encouragement from the media and fans. They hail them and judge the woman… Divorce culture is growing like never before,” said Kangana Ranaut further.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, is slated to hit the screens on August 11, 2022.

Must Read: Suhana Khan Compared To Kylie Jenner As She Dons A Crop-Top With Baggy Jeans, Netizens Go Gaga Over Her Style, One Says “Kardashian Vibes”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram