All you TV show lovers, the week gone by’s TRP report is in. And just like the previous weeks, seems like some of the same much-loved TV serials have made it to the top once more. You read that right. Continuing its reign as a boss on the TRP charts is once more Rupali Ganguly.

While some shows saw improvement in their numbers, shows like Naagin 6 and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah failed to make it to the Top 10. Read on to know which shops these shows made it to as well as which made it to the top of the list.

As per a recent Times Of India report, the week gone by’s TRP chart report is in and the ranking this time seems a bit different than that of the previous week. Reigning once more at the No 1 spot is Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa. The Star Plus show with its twist, turns and Anuj’s recent accident continues to pique the interest of the audience.

Following Anupamaa on the list time is Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt-led Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. This much-loved daily – which was at the fourth spot last week, has made it to the second after a long time. Seems like the surrogacy track’s end has proved beneficial to it.

Coming in at No 3 this week is Yeh Hai Chahatein – starring Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi, defeating the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The Rohit Shetty-hosted adventure reality show claimed the fourth position this time.

On the fifth spot this week – on the TRP chart, is Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer-led Imlie. This Star Plus show moved up from No 8 to No 5 this week. Following it is Bunny Chow Home Delivery at No 6 (it dropped from one position compared to last week). The last four shows to make it to the top 10 of the TRP charts are Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kundali Bhagya, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar and Kumkum Bhagya.

Interestingly, this week’s TRP report saw the exit of Tejasswi Prakash’s supernatural show Naagin 6 from the Top 10 spots. The show claimed the 11th spot. Much-loved sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma made it to spot No 13 this week.

