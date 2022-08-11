Gauahar Khan has done some spectacular work, and has always managed to amazed the audience by her brilliant performances over the years. Now, she is all set to host an Indian dating reality show.

Yes your read it right, Gauahar Khan after giving some amazing performances on OTT, is finally making her Netflix Debut as a host. The show is called ‘IRL: In Real Love’ where she will be sharing the screen space with Ranvijay Singha. Popular dating app Tinder all set to collaborate with Netflix as the official casting partner for India’s first reality dating show ‘IRL: In Real Love’.

Fans are unable to hold their excitement as the star is all set to embark her new journey with Netflix. Gauahar Khan in all previous interviews has mentioned her love for hosting and how she can’t wait to host if a good project comes her way. It seems like she has literally manifested it! The teaser of the show is finally out on Netflix’s youtube channel and we definitely can’t keep calm.

Announcing the same the diva took to her Instagram handle, where she shared a picture with him. She captioned it, ” IRL : In Real Love ❣️

Talking about the same, Gauahar said “I am super excited for this news that just dropped on Netflix’s youtube channel today . Our show is gonna be out soon. It is made with a whole lot of love and we had an absolute blast being the hosts of this amazing show. Can’t wait for you guys to watch it. See you there “.

Known for producing popular dating shows like Indian Matchmaking, Love is Blind, and Too Hot to Handle, IRL: In Real Love will be produced by Monozygotic.

