Amitabh Bachchan's Sweet Voice Note For Raju Srivastava Helps In His Speedy Recovery? - Here's What The Doctors Have To Say

Just a few days back, we were all hit with the sad news of famous comedian Raju Srivastava being rushed to the hospital after he suffered a heart attack. Since then constant updates on his health have been hitting the headlines. The recent health update hits an emotional chord as it has an Amitabh Bachchan connection to it.

Advertisement

For the unversed, reports claim that Raju was rushed to AIIMS Delhi after he experienced chest pain and later collapsed while working out on a treadmill. Since then the comedian has been unconscious. Raju is not only known for his amazing comic timing during his comedy show but also for being a talented mimicry artist and usually used to mimic Sr Bachchan.

Advertisement

According to the news portal India Today, it was recently noted that Amitabh Bachchan had shared a voice note for the speedy recovery of comedian Raju Srivastava. In the said voice note the actor expressed his feelings, asking the ace comedian for a speedy recovery. He said, “It’s enough Raju. Rise up Raju, and keep teaching us all to laugh.”

Although Raju Srivastava was unconscious, the doctors present mentioned that bringing positive messages, like the one which Amitabh Bachchan said, will help Raju’s speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Raju Srivastava’s family had recently addressed the rumours going around over the comedian‘s health on social media. They said, “Dear all Raju Srivastava ji’s condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated. Please pray for him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raju Srivastava (@rajusrivastavaofficial)

Talking about the comedian’s recent health update, his nephew, Kushal Srivastava has said that Raju’s health condition is slowly and gradually getting better and that the doctors have also informed him that he is showing a positive response to the medical procedures. The nephew said, “He is stable now and things are improving and he is showing signs of recovery.”

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Bharti Singh Apologises After SGPC Files Complaint Against The Comedian For Hurting Sentiments Of Sikh Community, Says “Have Not Said Anything Against…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram