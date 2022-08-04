Annu Kapoor has been in the industry for a long and has proved his mettle as an actor through some memorable characters. Lately, the veteran is back in the limelight due to his work in his web series, but he still calls himself a struggling actor even after spending four decades in the industry. Sharing his frustration, he recently expressed how he isn’t Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan and has to work hard to run his kitchen.

Advertisement

We have seen the 66-year-old make us go angry, laugh and cry with his terrific acting. In modern times, people recall his work in Vicky Donor and Jolly LLB 2. Despite such work to his credit, Annu recently revealed feeling frustrated sometimes with not many options in front of him.

Advertisement

Talking to Hindustan Times, Annu Kapoor said, “I feel frustrated from the inside, but what can I do? I have to run the kitchen, I have to look after my family. I am not Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, or Salman Khan, I am just a very small, struggling actor, even after 40 years. And in this country, nobody is bothered about how talented or dedicated you are, as long as you are handsome, and you have done a couple of films as a hero. It’s fine.”

Annu Kapoor also spoke about how the actors aren’t hesitating to make an appearance on OTT and TV, while earlier these mediums were looked down upon. “Initially, there used to be certain snobbery in the upper echelon of the so-called Hindi film industry. They will not work for television. But money talks and bull**** walks. All the people, icons from Bollywood, will have to come, because of money, and exposure. So they all came to television, and they will all be coming to OTT.”

On the work front, Annu Kapoor will be seen in a web series titled Crash Course, featuring him as a ruthless businessman.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Once Said Twinkle Khanna “Moans When I’m Sitting Idle” While She Suggested Him To Do Sensible Films If He Wanted A Second Child!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram