Today, Ayushmann Khurrana completes 10 years in the Hindi film industry! A rank outsider, Ayushmann has established himself as the tour de force of content cinema in India that is now lovingly called ‘The Ayushmann Khurrana Genre’! His blockbuster social entertainers that triggered national conversations are some of the key highlight points of the last 10 years in Indian cinema. Voted as one of the ‘Most Influential People in the World’ by the prestigious TIME Magazine, Ayushmann feels ‘being an unhinged risk-taker’ of scripts and roles is the key to his soaring success.

Advertisement

Ayushmann, who has delivered smash hits like Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Badhai Ho, Bala, Article 15, Dream Girl, Andhadhun, to name a few, in his decade in cinema, says, “It has been an exhilarating decade in cinema for me. For someone with absolutely no connection, no in-roads in the Hindi film industry, I find myself grateful today that I found quality mentors who believed in me more than I believed in myself at the start of my career and guided me to where I’m today.”

Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana adds, “If I had to describe my decade in cinema, I would say that being a purist to my craft, being an unhinged risk-taker worked for me because I walked the path less-travelled. Today, when I look back at my body of work, I’m deeply proud of my decisions. I think I have always been adamant about finding the best films and that decision has been the most rewarding one for my career.”

Ayushmann’s cult classic Vicky Donor was released today. The Shoojit Sircar directorial presented a new brand of heroism who was deeply relatable, flawed yet had the will power to rise up against the odds to present a strong moral compass. It made Ayushmann Khurrana an overnight sensation!

Ayushmann says, “Today, I’m reminded of filming Vicky Donor, a film that became my calling card to the industry about the movies that I would like to back. I’m thankful to Shoojit da, Ronnie Lahiri and John Abraham for trusting a rookie like me to headline a project that is now being called a generation-defining film. I’m slightly emotional about today and feeling very nostalgic.”

Ayushmann Khurrana adds, “It brings back a deluge of fond memories, reminds me of my days of struggle, exasperation, determination, small joys and big successes. It further reinforced my belief about never picking safe scripts. I think audiences have a certain expectation from my brand of cinema today and I hope to entertain them thoroughly throughout my career in movies. I thank every filmmaker who took a punt on me. I’m who I’m today because of them and all the films that I have done.”

Ayushmann has a stellar lineup of films in 2022. He will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Anek that releases on May 27, Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G and film-maker Aanand L. Rai’s Action Hero being directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer

Must Read: Ranveer Singh Says Audiences’ Reaction To Jayeshbhai Jordaar Trailer Has Exceeded His Expectations, Adds “I Am Just Really Over The Moon”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube