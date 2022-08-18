Bharti Singh is one of the most prominent personalities in the entertainment industry. She has become a massive star in the last few years but always stays humble towards her fans and her huge popularity hasn’t changed anything. Last night, Bharti stepped out in the city with his cutie-patootie son named Laksh and now netizens are reacting to her video and asking her to not give ‘gyaan’ on Ganesh Chaturthi. Scroll below to watch the video.

Bharti is one of the most successful comedians in the country and is also known for her hosting skills. She along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa is currently hosting ‘Superstar Singer 2’ and is often papped on the sets of the show. Talking about her latest appearance, the comedian was spotted with his son and later also interacted with the media.

Bharti Singh’s son Laksh is also quite popular on social media and has his own Instagram account which is obviously handled by his parents and has over 39K followers on it. Her fans can’t get enough of Laksh’s cheeks which you would want to pull as soon as you see them. Haha!

Bharti Singh in the video can be seen interacting with the media and was wishing her fans a very happy Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day. She also talked about ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ which is being celebrated on August 31st, 2022 and asked her fans to celebrate it but not gather in a large number as covid still exists.

Viral Bhayani shared the video on his Instagram, take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram commented, “rakhi sawant max pro 😁” Another user commented, “Tum bhaar mat niklo warna corona apko ajayega #nogyanonhindufestivals” A third user commented, “Bharti tum bahar mat niklo bheed tum badha rahi ho nikalti akele ho aur jagah 10 ki leti ho😂😂😂😂😂😂GANESH JI KE LIYE GYAAN MAT DO🤬”

What are your thoughts on Bharti Singh getting trolled for interacting with the media on her latest outing? Tell us in the space below.

