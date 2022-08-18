Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra Breaks The Internet With "S*x Without Pyaar Is Nothing"; 'Wedding With Kiara Advani' Manifestation Videos Flooded By Fans

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra got candid about how getting physical without love is actually meaningless.

Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra recently appeared on ‘Koffee With Karan’ and as usual, set the couch on fire. The two not just brought the Punjabi flavour to the episode but also shared a few things about their love lives.

In one of the segments, show host Karan Johar read a few comments by netizens for Vicky Kaushal.

One of them mentioned: “Vicky Kaushal has such a warm vibe, Katrina wouldn’t need a comforter.”

Vicky was quick to respond with: “I like this comment”.

KJo, who is often told by his guests that he s*xualises everything on the show, pointed out that that comment was comparatively less s*xual than others.

At this moment, Sidharth Malhotra chimed in saying: “Pyar bhi hona chaiye. S*x without pyaar is nothing.” However, netizens are going gaga over his gestures whenever was asked about his girlfriend Kiara Advani on the show.

The statement since then has left Sid’s female followers swooning over him.

‘Koffee With Karan’ is currently available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

