Raju Srivastava was on his way to becoming an inspiration for all fitness enthusiasts. But nobody saw it coming that his intensive training would land him in such critical condition. The Kapil Sharma Show comedian suffered a massive heart attack when he was working out for the second time on the same day at the gym. Prayers are more than necessary as Sunil Pal shares a heart-wrenching update on his health.

It is quite confusing for fans as contradictory statements are being made. While his family has been maintaining that he is stable, friends and fraternity members have a completely different story to tell. Ahsaan Qureshi recently revealed that doctors have given up while Rajpal Yadav also sent all his wishes.

Sunil Pal recently spoke to Times Of India and revealed, “I just spoke to Raju’s nephew Kushal a while back and I have got to know that Raju’s brain is not functioning. Doctors are trying their best and everyone is praying for him.”

Sunil Pal added, “Unki sirf saanse chal rahi hain, baki body bilkul function nahi kar rahi hai (He is only breathing, apart from that his body isn’t functioning).”

This news is definitely really disturbing and all we can hope is for Raju Srivastava to respond and recover as soon as possible!

Meanwhile, his family has been requesting the media and his followers to not spread fake news. There was even a death hoax that surfaced on the internet recently while Raju continues to battle his condition at the hospital.

Actor Rajpal Yadav also took to his Instagram and sent wishes for Raju Srivastava in a video. He was heard saying, “Bhai Raju Srivastava, get well soon. We are all praying for you and eagerly waiting for you. Your family, your ‘sansaar’ and your well-wishers, everyone is praying for your speedy recovery. Get out soon, so that we can all hug each other, and you stay happy and keep entertaining the world. Love you brother, god bless you, get well soon.”

