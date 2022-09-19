Kapil Sharma Takes A Hilarious Dig At Archana Puran Singh For Eating The Entire Box Of Ghevar

Archana Puran Singh left everyone in laughter after she continued to eat the entire box of ghevar (Rajasthani sweet) brought by Soham Shah on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

‘Talvar’ actor Sohum Shah, who is currently seen in the web series ‘Maharani 2‘ brought a box of sweets for the host and told him that his family would not have appreciated him going to some place empty-handed.

Shah is coming as a special guest along with Huma Qureshi, Amit Sial, Pramod Pathak, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Anuja Sathe. While having a hilarious conversation with Kapil, the cast also talked about the series and recalled a few stories on the sets. Huma also recalled Ayushmann Khurrana calling her ‘Chumma Qureshi’ during a media interaction. She also said that she is a huge fan of Madhuri Dixit.

On the other hand, Amit Sial revealed how megastar Amitabh Bachchan inspired him and that while copying his stunts, he broke his knees.

During all these talks, Kapil Sharma gave the box of sweets to Archana Puran Singh, and she kept eating it throughout the show, saying that it will go bad if not consumed immediately.

Kapil responded: “Ghevar can be preserved for 10-15 days.” And this left everyone in splits.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

