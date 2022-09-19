The Bhojpuri cinema industry has come a long way from revolving around themes of rural culture. Now Bhojpuri films are notoriously known for songs having bawdy lyrics, double-meaning dialogues, and raunchy item numbers. Superstar Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh have quite such raunchy numbers to their credit.

Advertisement

The two are one of the most powerful pack couples in the Bhojpuri industry. Often their songs and videos go viral on social media. Now once again their song ‘Tani Fere Di Balam Ji Karvatiya’ is grabbing all the attention of the netizens on YouTube. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

The song features in Pawan Singh’s 2017 film Satya. In the film, Pawan and Akshara Singh seemingly had sizzling chemistry and are much loved by the audience. Their tremendous performance in this romantic number is breaking the internet. As of this writing, the video on YouTube has received 24,848,198 views.

Watch the raunchy romantic song below:

Interestingly, the video is going viral amidst Akshara Singh’s MMS leak. This is the second time that her MMS is leaked and it is making headlines.

Bhojpuri superstars Pawan Singh and Akshara enjoy a massive fan following. The on-screen couple often set the screen on fire with their crackling chemistry. Fans love watching this couple together. The two had made headlines for their off-screen romance as well.

As per several reports floating on the internet, the two dated for a very long period, and the two were so popular on screen that nearly every director wanted to collaborate with them. Their steamy affair also affected Pawan’s second marriage as he had filed an application in court to get a divorce from his second wife.

Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh later called split after Satya star’s divorce. However, their fandom has not diminished yet. Fans continue to wish to see them together on screen again.

For more updates on entertainment news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan Reveals An Annoying Habit Of Shah Rukh Khan During Parties!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram