Why Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Was One Of The Most Loved Bollywood Films Of 2022!

As 2022 draws to a close, it’s reasonable to say that the movie industry as a whole managed to recover from a challenging period and worked hard to get people back into theatres, making it a year that changed the game for cinema. While several movies and studios can claim to be most loved, it was Sanjay Leela Bhansali who without a doubt was the flag bearer that ushered in the change as his film Gangubai Kathiawadi led by Alia Bhatt became the first genuine Hindi film to be loved by many in the year 2022.

The movie made its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, where it garnered a warm reception and a lot of praise as it told the story of a Kathiawadi village girl who had no choice but to accept fate and make it work in her favour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although the movie received applause for its nuanced performances, which Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for getting the best out of his actors, it also revived the splendour of taking in a full-fledged visual spectacle that befitted a theatre experience. The filmmaker known for his expertise in marrying content with craft has rarely disappointed be it Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Black, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani or Padmaavat. So it comes as no surprise that ‘Gangubai Kathiadwadi’ was probably the critics’ one of the most loved films in 2022 with many elements of the film being widely praised and appreciated.

Apart from the accolades it won with critics and movie experts, the film was a clear winner with the audience testimony of which were its box office numbers. In its theatrical run, “Gangubai Kathiawadi” opened at a double digit number, 10.50 crore when the theatres were just operating ag 50 % occupancy, it went on to make 153.69 core domestically and 209.77 crore globally, becoming an enormous commercial success and the first bonafide hit for the Hindi film industry post the pandemic.

The fact that the movie faced overwhelming odds made this accomplishment all the more amazing. The most obvious ones were the pandemic-related viewers’ unwillingness to watch movies in theatres, the fact that cinema halls witnessed only 50% occupancy, and that Gangubai had a female lead that often don’t perform as well as those headlined by mainstream A-list stars. Not only this, right from its announcement, the filmmaker was questioned on casting Alia Bhatt in the titular role.

The critic reviews and box office collection spoke for itself and the movie went onto smashing all those myths and talks that went against it.

It also went on to become one of the most-watched Hindi films on OTT, speaking volumes for its popularity and appeal not just on home-turf but overseas.

Experts credit the film’s success to the genius of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and considering all its achievements this year, be it the rave reviews, outstanding box office numbers and the many hurdles it overcame to emerge successful, it’s safe to say that ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ was one of the most loved Bollywood films in 2022.

Must Read: Pathaan Box Office (Advance Booking – Germany): Shah Rukh Khan – The King Of Overseas Is Already Breaking Records 27 Days Before The Release With Almost Sold Out Shows!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News