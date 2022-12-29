Alia Bhatt is currently living the best phase of life as she’s embracing motherhood. The actress welcomed her first child in November with husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor and has named her ‘Raha’. Earlier today, Alia was spotted at her yoga classes with sister Shaheen Bhatt and netizens are now reacting to her transformation on social media yet again. They are lauding her in the comments section while calling her ‘Santoor wali mummy’. Scroll below to watch the video.

Alia welcomed her baby girl in November and is back on her fitness journey in no time. She often gets spotted in the city at her yoga class and also shares pictures and videos from her post pregnancy journey with the new mommies-to-be.

In today’s video, Alia Bhatt can be seen wearing a pair of black leggings that she styled with a white tank top and looked pretty as usual in it. She donned a crop jacket to finish off the look and a messy bun as she came out of her yoga class.

Take a look at her video below:

Her transformation is unreal!

Reacting to Alia Bhatt’s video on social media, a user commented, “Ye bnegi santoor wali mummy”

Another user commented, “Santoor Should make her their brand ambassador😍”

A third user commented, “Lagta hi nhi yeh mummy aur wife hai she looks so fresh like 21 years 😍😍😍😍😍”

A fourth user commented, “Yarr alia ki khubsurti din din badti ja rhi hai😍😍”

What are your thoughts on netizens lauding Alia Bhatt’s epic transformation on social media? Tell us in the space below.

