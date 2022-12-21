Bollywood’s one of the most loved couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married earlier this year on April 14, 2022. Their wedding was one of the most talked about events in the B-Town. The couple exchanged vows after dating for over five years.

The two got married in Kapoor’s ‘Vastu’ residence in Mumbai’s Bandra. The intimate wedding ceremony was attended by close family and friends. Soon they also welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6, 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even though Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt refrained from sharing pictures of their daughter on social media, a picture is going viral that shows Alia breastfeeding her daughter Raha. However, it turns out the picture is fake.

Alia’s face has been morphed into an original picture of a woman breastfeeding her child. Take a look at Alia’s morphed pic below:

Alia Bhatt last month shared her daughter’s name with the world via social media. She wrote, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla – rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her – we felt it ALL! ❤️ Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”

Meanwhile, Alia will be next seen has ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, co-starring Ranveer Singh in the pipeline. This Karan Johar directorial also features Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan in the lead role. She also has Farhan Akhtar helmed ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Revealed He’s Writing An ‘Acting Journal’ For Suhana Khan Years Ago, Had Said “My Co-Actors, They Avoid That” [Viral Video]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News