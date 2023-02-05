Veteran scriptwriter and Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan recently appeared on son Arbaaz Khan’s show ‘The Invincibles’. On the chat show, Salim Khan opened up about many things including his 2nd marriage with Helen and his first wife Salma Khan’s reaction to it. And we must say all of it has been making headlines ever since the whole chat surfaced on the web. Now here’s another part of the chat show that’s making the headlines for all the interesting reasons and it’s about his rift with Amitabh Bachchan.

For the unversed, in 1973, the scriptwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar created an ‘angry young man’ with Zanjeer, which emerged as a turning point in their careers. Not only that the Big B also rose to fame with the Prakash Mehra directorial and became a household name. However later, the film’s massive success even led to a rift between the two screenwriters owing to the megastar’s reserved nature.

Now Salim Khan recently spilt the beans on his fallout with Amitabh Bachchan and stated that owing to the stature he had it was his responsibility to maintain the relationship between them. He further opened up on Big B’s reserved nature and said that he’s such a personality who’d never let anyone come closer to him. They however maintained professionalism.

Salim Khan told his son Arbaaz Khan on the show, “Yeh jo thi relation rakhne ki repsonsibility, unpe thi. Aap jab bahut bade star ho jaate ho, aapki responsibility hoti hai ki usse milna julna jo bhi ho, relationship rakhna yeh aapka farz banta hai. Jo ki unhone shayad kisi vajah se nahi kia.”

“Maine kabhi claim bhi nahi kia ki main unka bahut bada dost hun ya humari dosti bahut achi thi. Unka nature jo hai , yeh sirf mere saath nahi hai aisa, sabke saath hi aisa hai ki kisiko bahut kareeb aane nahi dete voh. Professionally kaam kia, bahut achi tarah kaam kia,” said the veteran scriptwriter.

