Shah Rukh Khan made his comeback from the film Pathaan and we have to say that it turned out to be the ‘Baap’ of all comebacks. The actor stayed away from the silver screen for almost four years, and now, he is back with a bang. The film took the box office by storm, and it is in no mood of slowing down.

Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles received love from all across the globe. Amidst all the love coming in, La Liga posted a picture on its Instagram handle where they have used Tiger and Pathaan references and fans can’t stop reacting. Scroll below to read.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, La Liga posted a picture on their Instagram where Luka Modric and Sergio Busquets, the two veteran midfielders of Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively are representing the iconic roles of Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan from their blockbuster films Pathaan and Tiger. Sharing the picture La Liga wrote, “La Liga Ke Pathaan aur Tiger!”

One of the most popular professional sports leagues globally @LaLiga posted this on their Instagram Account.#Pathaan has brought havoc worldwide. #ShahRukhKhan’s unimaginable Global Reach has introduced even #SalmanKhan who couldn't have achieved this in his lifetime. pic.twitter.com/hDJrJZXUad — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrkfan_brk) February 11, 2023

As soon as the post went viral, fans started reacting to it and many called it the magic of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. One of the users wrote, ” Yeh bhi SRK Ko King Maan Rahe.”

For the unversed, post-Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero. Though in the last 4 years, he made several cameos but didn’t take up any leading hero role. The actor received a warm welcome from his fans and the earth-shattering collection of Pathaan is a proof of the magic that SRK weaves on the screen. When we are talking about the amount of love Pathaan received, we cannot forget Salman’s Sitti maar cameo in the film which remained the major highlight.

During a media interaction, Shah Rukh Khan had also revealed that the amount of love that he has received from the audience has made him forget the last four years when he was away from the silver screen.

On the work front, Salman Khan is now gearing up for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is slated to release on Eid 2023. On the other hand, SRK will be next seen in Jawan.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol In The Avengers’ Universe Is Melting The Internet, Netizens Say “Tere Naino Ke Aage Toh Hulk Bhi Banner Ban Jaaye”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News