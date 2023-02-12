Rishab Shetty’s Kantara sent waves across the nation, and there has already been news of the sequel of the movie, which will be a prequel to the noteworthy film. The movie has been widely appreciated by all, including Bollywood celebrities, who even expressed their wish to work with the multi-talented Shetty. Recently, a cryptic post shared by Urvashi Rautela started rumours of starring in Kantara 2. Scroll down to learn the truth behind it!

Actress-model Urvashi made her Bollywood debut with Singh Saab The Great in 2013 and is often making headlines for her odd posts on social media. On the other hand, Shetty has been appreciated for the latest release and his prior works, most notably Kirik Party.

Urvashi Rautela shared the post that started it all on Instagram, where she could be seen posing with star Rishab Shetty. She captioned it, “Kantara 2 loading”. Now, according to reports, a source close to the production house has rubbished all the speculations by saying, “All the rumours around Urvashi Rautela’s casting in Kantara 2 are totally baseless and untrue. Recently, Urvashi just happened to be on the same premises as Rishab Shetty, where she requested to meet the Kantara fame star, and he politely obliged.”

The source, in reference to Urvashi Rautela’s social media post, said, “She posted the picture clicked with him with a cryptic caption, giving rise to these completely false rumours.” See the post shared by Rautela with Rishab Shetty.

As per reports, the prequel to Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is expected to come out next year. The film is based on a conflict between man and nature and receives positive responses from all over. In an interview with the Indian Express, the actor-director said, “Everyone watched Kantara 2; now get ready to watch Kantara 1. A prequel to Kantara was something that had flashed in my mind while I was shooting for Kantara. However, I took time to work on certain things before I confirmed it. The prequel work is currently underway, and we are doing the required research for the project.” This elated the fans and movie lovers at large.

