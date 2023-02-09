Pathaan has rewritten history at the Indian as well as overseas box office. It has once again proved that Shah Rukh Khan is still a King of Bollywood and he won’t be leaving his throne anytime soon. Not just the hype but even the stats that are coming in are speaking volumes of appreciation for the star amid all the hate he has been receiving. Now there’s one more interesting piece of data coming in related to the film and below is all you need to know!

Released on 25th January, the film has completed 15 days in theatres and in this span of time, it has broken and established some unbelievable records at ticket windows that would be hard to chase for the upcoming films. But away from the box office, this latest Siddharth Anand directorial has also taken the internet by storm and Wikipedia’s stats are proof.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Twitter page ‘World of Statistics’, which has 1.3 million followers, has tweeted a list of the most popular Wikipedia articles of last week and it has Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan right at the top. Yes, you read that right! Even Mahindra Group’s chairman, Anand Mahindra couldn’t control his excitement and retweeted the tweet along with a lauding note for SRK.

Retweeting the tweet related to Pathaan, Anand Mahindra wrote, “This is a global site. If you’re looking for evidence of India’s growing soft power, look no further. Yes, yes, I know it’s the sheer numbers of Indians & the diaspora that influence this but don’t underestimate how many Asians/Europeans are fans. Bravo @iamsrk.”

This is a global site. If you’re looking for evidence of India’s growing soft power, look no further. Yes, yes, I know it’s the sheer numbers of Indians & the diaspora that influence this but don’t underestimate how many Asians/Europeans are fans. Bravo @iamsrk https://t.co/aNsCQOYzOJ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 9, 2023

Pathaan reaching at the top of Wikipedia articles is truly a proud moment for us!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Tere Naam’s Salman Khan Listening To Aishwarya Rai’s Inharmonious Song In A Viral Edit Is The Ultimate Collab Fans Always Wanted – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News