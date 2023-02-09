Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s relationship is one of the most controversial and talked about Bollywood affairs. As the couple, reportedly started dating in the late 90s and were madly in love, their onscreen romance in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam movie was also shipped by fans. Both the actors kept their relationship low key and after being for two years together, they parted ways!

In a brief relationship, Salman was previously accused by the diva of harassing and abusing her. The actress also went on to publically ignore and avoid topics that would have Salman in them. As the couple is no longer together, a new edit video shows them together and netizens are applauding Bhaijaan for his attitude. Read on ahead to watch the viral video!

A video shared by tossyedit on Instagram shows two different scenes combined where Salman Khan is seen from ‘Tere Naam’ and Aishwarya Rai is singing a song at a reality show. The video is edited in a way that it looks like Salman is listening to Aishwarya singing, ‘Meri Sansaon Main Basa Hai’.

So far, the video has reached over 2 Million views and has 216k likes. Watch down the video below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tossyedit🇮🇳 (@tossyedit)

While Aishwarya Rai got married and Salman Khan is still a bachelor, a user jokingly said, “Real love hai shayad bhai ka isliye shadi nahi ki”

“bhaiya fas gaye baman ki ladaki ke chakkar me”, another added the dialogue from the movie ‘Tere Naam’ as this dialogue has been going viral on social media.

Another user also compared Aishwarya’s singing to Neha Kakkar and said, “She sing better than neha Kakkar”.

“Mard sir apni pasand ki ladki ki besuri aawaj sun sakta hai ❤️”, added another.

A fan of Salma Khan also applauded the ex-couple and said, “Dono Bhai aur bhabhi saath mein kitne acche lagte.. Bhai kitne khush rehte.. :⁠’⁠(“ Another fan added, “She lost a daimond… Bhai sudharthe the agar unka koi galti hota tho pyaar keliye”

As the ex-couple ended the relationship on a bad patch, they both have moved ahead in their respective lives. On the other hand, Salman Khan will be coming with his upcominng movie, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ scheduled for Eid release.

Let us know what do you have to say about this edit video!

