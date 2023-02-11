Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were one of the most hit jodis of the 2000s. The duo has always been in the news owing to their personal lives. Apart from being co-stars in different Bollywood films, their bond has always made headlines. In 2010, Salman took the media by storm when he made headlines for casting Zareen Khan in Veer as she apparently ‘looked like Katrina Kaif. Scroll down for more details.

For the unversed, after coming together for the first time in David Dhawan’s Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya, rumours of their love affair began to make headlines. However, in 2010 reports of their break-up news surfaced on the web.

In today’s throwback piece, we will tell you about Katrina Kaif’s reaction when she was asked about Salman Khan’s casting. During her interview with Hindustan Times in 2008, when the Bharat actress was asked about the Dabanng Khan giving a break to her lookalike Zareen Khan in Veer, she called it ‘flattering and sweet’.

Katrina Kaif told the portal, “Isn’t that flattering? I think that’s so sweet. I even helped her with her make-up during her screen test. She’s a lovely girl and I hope she does very well… though I don’t think she looks like me. But if Salman misses me and wants to work with girls who look like me, that’s so sweet.”

On the other hand, Zareen Khan had also once opened up about being called Katrina Kaif’s duplicate and said that no director would want to work a duplicate. She had even opened up about being fat-shamed and called ‘Fatrina’ and said that nothing good was ever written about her and the media would talk only about her weight.

Coming back, in terms of work, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Bhoot Police along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Now she’s all set to reunite with Salman Khan for Tiger 3 which will hit the screens on Diwali, 2023.

