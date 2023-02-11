When the funny Anubhav Singh Bassi meets the charming Ranbir Kapoor, all you can expect is the best camaraderie. And that’s exactly what happened on-screen and on the sets of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar when the two of them met.

In the recently launched Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer and ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ song we get a glimpse of their bromance, but this doesn’t end on-screen. A source informs us that Ranbir and Bassi share an amazing bond off-screen as well.

While Ranbir Kapoor and Bassi play childhood friends in the film, off-screen both Ranbir and Bassi have been fans of each other, and both have a mutual admiration. During the shoot of the film, they ended up becoming good friends.

Recently in one of the interviews, Ranbir Kapoor said “Bassi is a wonderful person. He is such an entertaining stand-up comedian and I really like the way he writes his acts about real-life incidents, it’s so funny and endearing. That’s why we all love Bassi. He is a really good human being, and I can really call him my friend.”

Ever since the trailer has been released the audience has loved their casting and scenes as friends in the film. So much so that this has sparked off a meme fest online.

Well, the audience loved them together on-screen and while the song ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ gives out a bit more on Ranbir Kapoor and Bassi’s camaraderie, we surely cannot wait to watch more of it in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the film will also star Shradhha Kapoor in the lead role.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023. Are you excited to watch the crackling chemistry of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor?

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

