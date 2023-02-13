Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently tied the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple threw a wedding reception in Delhi, followed by a Mumbai celebration last night. Kareena Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, and Ranveer Singh were among others who attended the bash. Amidst it all, KRK allegedly claims that the couple is pregnant with their first child. Scroll below for details!

There have been similar rumours spread around Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the past, who announced their pregnancy within 2 months of marriage last year. They welcomed their first child within 7 months of tying the knot, which hinted at an early pregnancy as well. Now, Kamaal R Khan says that the newlyweds of Bollywood are following the trend.

KRK took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Bollywood’s new trend is, that first get pregnant and then get married. According to sources, Bollywood Ki recently Huyee Marriage Ka Bhi Yahi Formula Hai. Accha Hai.”

Well, the only newlyweds that B’Town is currently talking about is Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. While the hints are enough to decode, one only wonders how KRK knows she’s pregnant.

Netizens also took to the comment section and began trolling the random rumours spread by Kamaal.

“Which sources? Sid kiara n tere kaand m aakar bola h? What you are doing except SRK u criticise every second person. Bhai unemployment surr p cdh gyi h kya?” a user questioned.

Another mocked, “Krk sir, aap ye secret sources laate kahan se ho. Is baar tow news channel wale b nahi la paaye ye info.”

“Tu agar ye bak bak naheen kare ga?? To tujh jaise looser ko koun ghaas daale ga.. Tumhari ye zubaani-bawaseer/dimagi gandagi, duniya ka koyi bhi hakeem/vaid/dr theek naheen kar sakta. Ye la-ilaaj marz hai,” a comment trolled.

Another joked, “Krk aap bhi pregnant ho jaao”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

