Yesterday we saw one of the most adorable, and IT couples in Tinseltown get married, yes we are talking about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. As SRK once said, “hum ek baar jeete hai, ek baar marte hai, shaadi bhi ek baar hoti hai aur pyaar ek baar hi hota hai.” So, every girl has a dream wedding outfit in their mind and even though we have seen Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in shaadi ka joda in their reel lives, it could have never matched up to their real wedding lookbook. So without any further delay, let’s get into decoding their look which was curated by none other than Manish Malhotra!

When we all were waiting with bated breath to have a glimpse of their wedding pictures, an insider had told us that Sidharth’s family wore pink-coloured pagdi, while Kiara’s clan wore golden-coloured pagdi. The source further shared the newlywed’s wedding outfit details and mentioned that Kiara looked gorgeous in a pink-coloured flowery lehenga choli, while Sidharth looked handsome as ever in a white kurta with full embroidery.

On February 7, 2023, the much-in-love couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot with each other in presence of their close friends and family members. The pictures came out quite late while keeping us waiting as the couple loves to be mischievous but when it came, it served royalty in every sense. Kiara Advani wore a custom-ombre Manish Malhotra empress rose lehenga that featured intricate Roman architecture embroidery all over it with Swarovski crystal embellishment. Is pastel pink the new red then?

Kiara Advani looked stunning as ever in the lehenga choli which she paired with MM jewellery. She wore diamonds and rare Zambian emeralds embedded in broad choker, ear studs, maang teeka and haath phool. The green in her jewellery added an extra charm to her pastel look. She flaunted her big oval diamond rock (engagement ring) and customised kaleere that featured stars, moons, couple initials, butterflies, their favourite travel destination and gave a tribute to their pet dog Oscar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Kiara also followed the barely-there make-up trend and kept it subtle to maintain the focus on her wedding outfit and jewellery. She tied her hair in a sleek bun and adorned it with floral carnations. Well, all in all, Kiara Advani surely looked spectacular in every sense but in our verdict, she would have looked even more beautiful if she had chosen a darker colour to balance her skin tone!

Now coming to dulhe raja’s lookbook. Sidharth Malhotra looked dashing in a Manish Malhotra outfit. He opted for a metallic gold sherwani that featured MM’s classic signatures, hints of ivory threadwork, gold zardozi and badla work. And he completed the look with Manish Malhotra Polki Jewellery by Raniwala 1881 studded with extremely fine uncut diamonds. This included a stunner neckpiece and rings. And can we please normalise ‘men wearing jewellery’?

Well, surely the couple looked like ‘Rab ne bana di jodi’ and we couldn’t take our eyes off them. We can’t wait to have a glimpse of their other wedding festivities. What are your thoughts about the newlyweds’ wedding lookbook?

