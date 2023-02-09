Nikki Tamboli Shows A Little Too Much In Her Deep Plunging V-Neckline Blouse, Grateful For The Huge Gold Jewellery That Saves The Risqué Look!

Nikki Tamboli is one name that needs no introduction in the television industry. The actress rose to massive popularity after her stint in Bigg Boss 14 and became an internet sensation overnight. While she often makes headlines for her fashionable OTT looks, Nikki has now shared pictures donning a traditional ensemble and looking breathtakingly beautiful in it on her Instagram handle with exquisite gold jewellery that has clearly stolen the show for us. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Nikki is quite popular on social media and especially on Instagram with over 3 million followers there. She often shares sultry pictures and videos of herself giving a sneak-peek of her personal and professional life to the fans on the photo-sharing site.

Now coming back to the topic, Nikki Tamboli took to her Instagram account and shared pictures of herself from the cover page of Wedding Vows. In the picture, the actress can be seen wearing a beautiful silk saree in pastel green colour that came with a heavy red border along with golden thread work on it.

The actresses’ blouse came with a plunging neckline which made her cleav*ge pop-out in a s*xy way and gave a chic touch to her entire look. Nikki Tamboli accessorised her saree with heavy south Indian jewellery and kept her tresses open with a middle parting and soft waves at the length.

Tamboli donned a no makeup makeup look and finished it with a matching bindi on her forehead. Take a look at her pictures below:

If only looks could kill, we would be dead by now.

What are your thoughts on Nikki Tamboli’s saree look? Tell us in the space below.

