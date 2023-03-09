SS Rajamouli’s RRR is more than a film for Indians! Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the magnum opus has turned out to be a landmark Indian film in front of the world, and from here on things will change drastically. Oscar nomination is one of the important reasons why the western audience and media are going gaga over this period action-drama. Any guesses, how much the makers have spent on the Academy Awards’ campaign? Hint- it’s just 20 crores short of KGF Chapter 2‘s budget!

For the unversed, the SS Rajamouli directorial was denied as India’s official entry to Oscars 2023. As the film has received tremendous response in the west and is considered Oscar-worthy, the makers decided to carry out the campaign. This practice did help the film as it successfully bagged a nomination. But all this process has cost a lot to the makers.

As per Track Tollywood’s report, senior director Tammareddy Bharadwaj claims that RRR makers have spent a whopping 80 crores for the Oscars campaign. Known for his controversial remarks, the director says that 8 to 10 films could be made with so much money. He even claimed that the film was made at 600 crores budget. If compared with KGF Chapter 2’s reported budget of 100 crores, the amount is just 20 crores less.

He further took a dig at the makers by saying that instead of spending so much money to please or teach someone, we can make films as per our choice. This statement is not going well with fans and is getting bashed. Let’s see if anyone from the RRR team reacts to it.

