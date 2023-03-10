John Cena is one of the biggest names in the wrestling industry who made his mark in Hollywood as well. The 16-time WWE champion has given performances as an actor that has proved his mantle in the showbiz industry. The wrestler-turned-actor featured in the 2018 American sex comedy, ‘Blockers’ opposite Leslie Mann, which was well received by the audiences.
The movie shows Cena and Mann as a pair teaming up to stop their daughter from losing her virginity on prom night. The R-Rated comedy shows Cena playing the role of the aggressively protective Mitchell and Leslie playing the role of the co-dependent single mom Lisa. Read ahead as the actress recalls an incident from the movie where she got a sneak peek of the WWE star’s ‘B*tt Meat.’
During a particular segment of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Leslie Mann appeared to promote their movie and talked about the ‘B*tt Chugging’ scene from the movie. The actress talked about the scene and said, “it’s a beer bong but through your b*tt. Your south mouth. That’s what John Cena calls it.”
Leslie Mann said that John Cena was comfortable enough to bend for the scene while she was trying to cover his b*tt from her skirt. During another appearance on The Ellen Show, John Cena recalled the scene and said, “I don’t have any pants on. And that is a beer being poured directly into my south mouth.”
While describing the scene, John Cena got embarrassed when Leslie elaborated upon the scene and talked about his ‘b*tt meat.’ She adds, “I did try to look a little bit later. You know, I just got bored, and so I just. But you can’t see anything because it’s like four inches thick of b*tt meat. It is like thick muscle just like slammed shut” John Cena embarrassingly concluded by saying, “It’s a very different anatomy lesson”
