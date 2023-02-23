Since it was rumoured that WWE is on the verge of going to the Saudi Arabian-based company, the conditions have been pretty fragile. Vince McMahon’s return to the company added more fuel to the controversy as many believed he was brought back to the company to ease the process. However, many of the employees are currently afraid that they might lose their job amidst all the controversies.

Backstage development following Vince’s intention to sell WWE has turned things a bit chaotic. Many executives and stars have been working with ease under the regime of Triple H but now many WWE fans and pundits are speculating that things might go nice in the future. Read on to find out more about it!

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report by PW Insider, the backstage environment in WWE is like “walking on eggshells” ever since Vince McMahon returned. It is a popular term used to be careful and sensitive, in handling very sensitive matters. The statement did not come from the wrestlers but from the executives backstage working in the company’s corporate offices in Stamford, Connecticut.

However, it is said that the morale of the backstage environment is said to be better than it was during Vince McMahon’s previous regime. The energy of the employees fearing that many of them could lose their jobs once the sale occurs “has been waning”. There has been a feeling of uncertainty hanging over the company because the promotion is being primed and ready for sale. All of this is making the WWE’s future bred an uneasy feeling among employees of the company.

As nothing has been confirmed or made official about the sale of the company but according to WWE CEO Nick Khan, the whole process should not take more than three months. Talking about the company’s asking price, it has been reported that the WWE owner is asking for $9 billion.

Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: WWE Veteran Madusa Describes How She Was Vince McMahon’s ‘Girl’ Backstage, Says “I Was One Of The Ones That…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News