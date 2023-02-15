WWE Hall Of Famer Lita has made a name for herself and has paved a way for many modern–day WWE superstars. Without a doubt, the American wrestler has helped in bringing the evolution in WWE Women’s division from a time when things were at disdain. During her work tenure, she never missed a chance to make headlines. But do you know she once suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction but thankfully it wasn’t caught on camera? Scroll below to read the scoop!

Lita, who went on to win the Women’s Championship four times took her retirement from in-ring competition in 2006 after she was defeated by Mickie James at Survivor Series. The WWE Superstar, who was known for her beauty and oomph back then, later wrote a book, Lita: A Less Traveled R.O.AD – The Reality Of Amy Dumas. In her book, she revealed that she once suffered a wardrobe malfunction in front of a live audience of WWE.

In her book, Lita recalled how once her br*asts popped out from her top. Talking about the incident, she wrote, “I have only popped out of my top one time. The girls usually tape themselves into our bars with double-sided tape. It’s actually wig tap for men who wear toupees, and as you had expected, taking it off is pretty unpleasant. One night, I popped out, I had been told that I wasn’t going to be doing much on the show, so I decided not to tape in. It was no big deal – I heard several guys in the front row go, ‘oh man, we just saw Lita’s b**b! And pulled my top back. I just considered myself lucky that the camera didn’t catch it.”

For the unversed, former Women’s Champion Lita has made several appearances in WWE post her retirement. In fact, she has competed in a few matches as well.

