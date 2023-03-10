Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s troubled marriage and their public divorce took over the internet during the entire trial. It was in this very trial last year that she revealed how her choice of clothing once sparked a feud between her and Johnny and how he made her feel embarrassed for wearing a particular attire. Keep reading to know more!

The Pirates of the Caribbean star and the Aquaman actress met in 2009 while filming The Rum Diary, and as per reports, their relationship began around the end of 2011 or in 2012. The couple got married in 2015 before calling it quits fifteen months later.

During the trial last year, Amber Heard revealed that in 2012, she opted to wear a low-cut dress for a charity event and how Johnny Depp embarrassed her for wearing it. As per a report in Express.co.uk, Heard recalled, “I wore a dress to an event once and I felt beautiful in it. Stupid as that sounds, I felt pretty in this dress I picked out and I showed him. I thought it was weird he wasn’t saying anything about it.” For the record, the dress in question worn by Amber was a shimmery gold-coloured outfit with thin straps. She wore it for Art of Elysium’s 5th Annual Heaven Gala in 2012.

See the outfit here:

Heard donned a shimmering, gold dress to attend the Art of Elysium's 5th Annual Heaven Gala in 2012. Her charity event dress sparked fury from Depp, as she told the court how the incident left her feeling "embarrassed and horrible". #JohnnyDeppIsAMorbidlyJealousMan #AmberHeard pic.twitter.com/j1YFlf1JMP — 🖐🏽🐚🦚🌞⛛ ♡♡ 💜 Runa Vandana 💜 ♡♡ ⛛ 🌝🕊🪐🖐🏽 (@shyla_trinetra) July 23, 2022

Amber Heard further recounted, “I left him to go do this red carpet and I was like, ‘Did you see the event I went to?'” Heard confessed that she felt pretty and wanted Johnny Depp to appreciate her or something. When she asked him whether he saw her dress or not, he said, ‘I think the whole world saw that kid. That’s how they’ll remember you, that’s how the world will remember you’.” In reference to Johnny’s comments, she claimed, “My dress was low-cut, I get it, it was low-cut, but I felt really embarrassed and horrible that I wore that.”

She further recalled how her choice of clothing would often lead to heated arguments and Depp would judge her for them.

There were assaults and abuse charges and accusations hurled at one another and it all came to an end last year when Johnny Depp won the defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

